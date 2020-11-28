1/1
Phillip J. Shutts
Phillip J. Shutts, 77, of Radcliff, passed away Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown.

Mr. Shutts was retired from the U.S. Army. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War and the Korean Conflict. His memberships included lifetime member of V.F.W. Post No. 10281, Vine Grove, American Legion Post No. 113, Elizabethtown, 75th Ranger Regiment and Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter No. 1051.

He was preceded in death by his father, Clark W. Shutts; his mother, Margaret Sidel; and his stepfather, Ray Sidel.

Survivors include his wife, Carol Sue Shutts of Radcliff; a son, Scott J. Shutts and his wife, Karen, of Louisville; two grandchildren, Noah Shutts and Skyler J. Shutts, both of Louisville; three brothers, Rick Shutts and Michael Shutts, both of Montpelier, Ohio, and Randy Shutts of Bryan, Ohio; a half sister, Carol Zeller of Defiance, Ohio; and a host of extended family and friends.

Services for Mr. Shutts will be private because of the governor's mandate and pending steps to curtail the rising number of COVID-19 cases throughout the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Burial with military honors follows in North Hardin Memorial Gardens in Radcliff.



Published in The News-Enterprise from Nov. 28 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chism Family Funeral Home
769 Highland Avenue
Vine Grove, KY 40175
270-877-2245
