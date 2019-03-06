Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phillip R. Sallee. View Sign



He was born in Sonora to Arther "Dude" and Christine Sallee. Phil was the pastor of Faith Missionary Baptist Church in Glendale and has served as a minister for 50 years.

He was preceded in death by both of his parents.

Phil is survived by his loving wife, Shirley Blan Sallee of Cecilia; four sons, Ronnie (JoAnn) Sallee of Danville, Earl (Karla) Sallee of Upton, Dwight (Shannon) Sallee of Hodgenville, and Carlus Sallee of Cecilia; a daughter, Elizabeth (Jerry) Bird of Hodgenville; a brother, David (Jean) Sallee of Elizabethtown, and a sister, Rebecca (Vincent) Kerr of Cecilia; as well as 14 grandchildren and 11 great- grandchildren.

The funeral is at 11 a.m. Friday, March 8, at New Freedom Missionary Baptist Church in Hodgenville with Brother Jerry Bird and the Rev. Bobby Jewell officiating. Burial follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.

Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday and continues from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday at the church.

The family requests monetary donations as an expression of sympathy.

