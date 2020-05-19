Phillip Wayne Sharp

Service Information
Trowbridge Funeral Home
118 East Oak Street
Lebanon Junction, KY
40150
(502)-833-4823
Obituary
Send Flowers

Phillip Wayne Sharp, 64, of Lebanon Junction, died Monday, May 18, 2020, at Norton - Brownsboro.

Survivors include his wife, Marsha Sharp; two daughters, Brandy Jo Sharp and Savannah Leigh Sharp; and a granddaughter.

Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, May 23, at his farm, 3576 Horsefly Hollow Road in Lebanon Junction, with visitation to begin at noon.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates in his memory.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The News-Enterprise on May 20, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.