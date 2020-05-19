Phillip Wayne Sharp, 64, of Lebanon Junction, died Monday, May 18, 2020, at Norton - Brownsboro.
Survivors include his wife, Marsha Sharp; two daughters, Brandy Jo Sharp and Savannah Leigh Sharp; and a granddaughter.
Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, May 23, at his farm, 3576 Horsefly Hollow Road in Lebanon Junction, with visitation to begin at noon.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates in his memory.
Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The News-Enterprise on May 20, 2020