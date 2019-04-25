Phillip "Phil" Weis, 76, of Fisherville, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019.
Phil was the owner of the Convenient Food Mart in Elizabethtown for more than 20 years. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army National Guard and was a member of Hopewell Presbyterian Church. Phil enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandkids and his church family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Linda Weis; his parents, Phil and Esther Weis; and a brother, Karl Weis.
Survivors include his two sons, Phillip Weis and Robert Weis (Kathy); and four grandchildren, Kaleb, Rachel, Presslee and Cayleigh.
The funeral is at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 28, at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd., Louisville. Cremation follows with a private burial at a later date.
Visitation is from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to the WHAS Crusade for Children.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Apr. 26, 2019