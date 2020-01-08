Phyllis A. Stinson, 76, of Radcliff, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Health in Elizabethtown.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Stinson; and a son, William Marlin "Bill" Stinson.
Survivors include a son, James Stinson, and his wife, Diana, of Radcliff; three grandchildren, Danny, Jesse and Christopher Stinson; a sister, Sarah Yarbrough of South Carolina; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
The funeral for Mrs. Stinson is at noon Friday, Jan. 10, in the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove with Pastor Roger Yarbrough officiating.
A graveside service is Tuesday, Jan. 14, at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery of Fort Leonard Wood.
Visitation is from 11 a.m. to noon Friday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Jan. 9, 2020