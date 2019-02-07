Phyllis Ann Burgin, 71, of Lebanon Junction, died Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
Survivors include her husband, Sherman Burgin; two daughters, Angie Burgin Basham and Kim Burgin McKinney; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
The funeral is at 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb 10, at Kappel Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction. Burial follows in Lebanon Junction City Cemetery.
Visitation is from 1 to 8 p.m. Saturday and continues at 9 a.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Kappel Funeral Home
118 East Oak Street
Lebanon Junction, KY 40150
(502) 833-4823
Published in The News-Enterprise on Feb. 8, 2019