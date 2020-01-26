Phyllis Browning Nichols

Phyllis Browning Nichols, 79, of Elizabethtown, died Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital.

She was a Hardin County native and a 1958 graduate of Howevalley High School.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Lee Nichols; her parents, Audie and Lura Browning; two sisters, Edna Doten and Mildred Amy; and a brother, Clifton Browning.

She is survived by a son, Jerry (Annette) Nichols of Elizabethtown; a daughter, Barbara (Gene) Baskett of Eastview; a granddaughter, Morgan Baskett of Eastview; three sisters, Ollie Yates of Cecilia, Alberta Coogle of New Middletown, Indiana, and Delia Truby of Stephensville, Texas; and a brother, Dennis Browing of Cecilia.

The funeral is at noon Wednesday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. Burial follows in Eliza­­beth­town Memorial Gardens.

Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and continues at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed at brownfuneral.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Jan. 27, 2020
