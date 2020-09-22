Portia Johnson Starnes Petties, 78, of Radcliff, passed away Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at her home.



Ms. Petties was an active member of the community and a devoted member of St. Stephen Church.



She was preceded in death by her son, Robert L. Petties Jr., MBA; and two sisters, Yvonne Baxter and Winona English.



Survivors include her two daughters, the Rev. Vivian A. Petties, MS, MDIV, and Maya A. Petties, PSYD; a sister, Regina (Curtis) Calloway; and a grandson, Carter A. Petties.



The funeral is at noon Thursday, Sept. 24, at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Radcliff. Burial follows in Elizabethtown City Cemetery.



Visitation begins at 10 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.



