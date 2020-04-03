Priscilla Mae Lewis

Priscilla Mae Lewis, 83, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020, at Helmwood Healthcare in Elizabethtown.

She was preceded in death by seven brothers and sisters.

Survivors include her husband, Bobby Lewis of Elizabethtown; a stepson, Kenny (Janice) Lewis of Elizabethtown; a brother, Ed (Lois) Goldsmith; two sisters, Jean Booker and Fontia Brackett; two granddaughters, Tracey (Joe) Johnson and Kelli (Jacob) Gipson; a great-granddaughter, Shelby Ryan; a great-grandson, Bennett Gipson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A private family graveside service will be held at Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.

Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Apr. 4, 2020
