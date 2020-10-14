Rachel "Ray" Yancey, 40, formerly of Elizabethtown, passed away Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Wayne County Hospital in Monticello.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, George and Doris Yancey.
Survivors include her father, Richard Yancey and his wife, Lucy, of South Carolina; her mother, Darlene Henderson and her husband, Don, of Glendale; six siblings, Tony Torgersen, Tonya Liner, Tracie Loper, Amanda Bowling, Stephen Henderson and Brian Henderson; an aunt, Barbara Steier; an uncle, Jerry Steier; two cousins, Jennifer Hall and Tyler Steier; her partner, Katrina Rome; and a host of extended family and friends.
A memorial service for Ms. Yancey is at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, in the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove.
Visitation is from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942.