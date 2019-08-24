Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rachel Ann (Poole) Holman. View Sign Service Information Brown Funeral Home 306 College Street Elizabethtown , KY 42701 (270)-765-2737 Send Flowers Obituary

Rachel Ann Poole Holman (Granny), 86, of Glendale, passed away Friday, August 23, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family.



She was born in Springfield, Tennessee, to Virginia Dee Thompson Poole Gillespie and Walton Odell Poole.



Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her step-mother, Catherine Nell Poole; a son, Thomas Mark Holman; an infant son, William Odell Poole; an infant daughter, Jennifer Dee Holman; a brother, Anthony Evans Gillespie; two sons-in-law, David Carroll Bandy and John H. Eells; and two grandsons, Jackson Wayne Bandy and Nicholas Patrick Stevenson.



She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Jackson Powell Holman; a sister, Catherine Elaine "My Sister" Poole Winstead; a brother, Michael Walton "Buzzy" Poole; three daughters and their families, Julie Ann Holman, Amy Jane Holman Eells Vance (Tony) and Lisa Lynn Holman Stevenson (Pete); seven grandchildren, Matthew Mark Holman Henahan (Jessica), Erin Lacy Holman Tarvin (Scott), Benjamin Jackson Carl Eells, Mallory Rachel Eells Wright (Troy), Alexandra Madison Holman Horn (Preston), Samantha Sinclair Stevenson and Courtney Lane Stevenson Smith (Josh); eleven great-grandchildren, Andrew Jack Henahan, Logan Alexander Henahan, twins, Jackson Robert Tarvin and Avery Claire Tarvin, Tayleigh Brookelyn Wright, John Talan Wright, Toreigh Monroe Wright, Canaan Anthony Holman and Quincey Jane Horn due September 15, Jessica Michelle Eells and Johnathan Parkman Eells; and a great-great-grandson, Mikey.



Rachel was a wonderful wife and mother. She loved her children and grandchildren with all her heart and relished the time she spent with them.



She and her husband operated Petticoat Junction Bed and Breakfast and The Sisters Shop for 25 years. She loved and grew daylilies, which she showed to everyone who stopped by. We will miss her terribly.



The funeral is at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Brown Funeral Home with Brother Billy Curle officiating. Burial follows in Hardin Memorial Park.



