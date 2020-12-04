1/1
Radine Ray
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Radine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Radine Ray, 87, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at home.

She was a dedicated school teacher for 44 years. Her teaching career began after attending Lindsey Wilson College and later Western Kentucky University, where she earned her baccalaureate degree. For most of her career, Radine taught first grade in the Hardin County School District and concluded her teaching career at St. Brigid School from 1990 to 2000 teaching kindergarten.  She loved children and teaching them how to read. Radine was an active member of St. Brigid Catholic Parish. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, teacher and friend.

Family meant everything to Radine and she enjoyed the little things in life. She loved eating lunch on the back porch with Mitzi, spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchild, talking to her sisters on the phone, getting her hair done by Lynn every Friday, clothes shopping, growing tomato plants, car rides, watching Kentucky basketball (Go Big Blue) and going out to eat with her husband, Adrian, every weekend.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Martin and Betty Blankenship; her two sisters and a brother, Opal Hammond, Hubert Blankenship and Edith Helm Rippitoe.

Radine is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Adrian Ray; her only daughter and light of her life, Mitzi (Tim) Lowman; her granddaughter, Kali (Allyssa) Buchanan; two grandsons, Brandt-Evan (Kara) Baker and Brooks (Mei) Dowdell; a great-grandson, Kohen Buchanan; two sisters, Maxine Antle and Wilma Corman; a brother, Gilbert Blankenship; and many nieces and nephews. She was looking forward to gaining two more great-grandchildren next year. She is loved deeply and always will be in our hearts.

Because of Covid-19, a private Mass of Christian burial will be held.  Burial will be in St. Brigid Catholic Church Cemetery in Vine Grove.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the American Diabetes Association, 161 Saint Matthews Ave. Suite 3, Louisville, KY 40207

Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News-Enterprise from Dec. 4 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home
2072 S. Dixie Blvd.
Radcliff, KY 40160
270-351-3172
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved