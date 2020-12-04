Radine Ray, 87, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at home.
She was a dedicated school teacher for 44 years. Her teaching career began after attending Lindsey Wilson College and later Western Kentucky University, where she earned her baccalaureate degree. For most of her career, Radine taught first grade in the Hardin County School District and concluded her teaching career at St. Brigid School from 1990 to 2000 teaching kindergarten. She loved children and teaching them how to read. Radine was an active member of St. Brigid Catholic Parish. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, teacher and friend.
Family meant everything to Radine and she enjoyed the little things in life. She loved eating lunch on the back porch with Mitzi, spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchild, talking to her sisters on the phone, getting her hair done by Lynn every Friday, clothes shopping, growing tomato plants, car rides, watching Kentucky basketball (Go Big Blue) and going out to eat with her husband, Adrian, every weekend.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Martin and Betty Blankenship; her two sisters and a brother, Opal Hammond, Hubert Blankenship and Edith Helm Rippitoe.
Radine is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Adrian Ray; her only daughter and light of her life, Mitzi (Tim) Lowman; her granddaughter, Kali (Allyssa) Buchanan; two grandsons, Brandt-Evan (Kara) Baker and Brooks (Mei) Dowdell; a great-grandson, Kohen Buchanan; two sisters, Maxine Antle and Wilma Corman; a brother, Gilbert Blankenship; and many nieces and nephews. She was looking forward to gaining two more great-grandchildren next year. She is loved deeply and always will be in our hearts.
Because of Covid-19, a private Mass of Christian burial will be held. Burial will be in St. Brigid Catholic Church Cemetery in Vine Grove.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the American Diabetes Association
, 161 Saint Matthews Ave. Suite 3, Louisville, KY 40207
Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.