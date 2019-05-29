Ralph Douglas Perry, 60, of Elizabethtown, died Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.



He was a native of Seymour, Indiana, and worked for Smith Brothers Trucking for 15 years. He loved trucking.



He was preceded in death by his father, John David Timbers.



Survivors include his wife of 25 years, Holly Roberts Perry; a daughter, Nora Ann (Domenique) Wilson of Elizabethtown; a stepson, Paul Difani of Elizabethtown; his mother and stepfather, Elizabeth Ann Miller and Lee Miller of Canmer; a brother, John (Lori) Timbers; two sisters, Shari (Sonny) McGrew and Pam (Shawn) Elswick; two stepbrothers, Randy Perry and Wayne (Sheila) Perry; a stepsister, Pat (Jimmy) Gibson; a grandson, Anthony Peters; and several aunts, uncles and cousins in Indiana and Pennsylvania.



Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 30, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.



A memorial services will be at a later date.

