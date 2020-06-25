Ralph Edward Stanley, 65, of New Haven, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020.



He was born July 17, 1954, in Nelson County. He was owner/operator of ERS Construction, previous co-owner of R&R Tavern in New Haven and former coach of St. Catherine boys basketball and girls softball. He also revitalized the New Haven Baseball Little League. He was an avid hunter, skeet shooter and enjoyed collecting classic cars. Ralph never met a stranger and was the best father to his two children and a loving "Pappi" to his two granddaughters, Payton and Sullivan. He was a lifelong member of St Catherine Catholic Church.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Elvin "Dink" Stanley and Ethyl Ann "Hannie" Head Stanley; his in-laws, Cyril Head and Mary Cora Boone Head; along with two brothers, Davy and Tommy Stanley.



Survivors include the love of his life and best friend for 40 years, Ernie Head Stanley; a daughter, Amy (Jason) Pierce of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; a son, Chris Stanley of Louisville; a sister, Iris Ann Stanley (Alex) LaRue of Hodgenville; two brothers, Joe Pat Stanley and Matthew (Tammy) Stanley of New Haven; a sister-in-law, Janie Stanley of Bardstown.; two granddaughters, Payton and Sullivan Pierce of Baton Rouge; three brothers-in-law, Fred (Jodi) Head of Illinois, Dennie (Carol) Head of Shepherdsville and Mark (Trish) Head of New Haven; four sisters-in-law, Sr. Barbara Jean Head of OSU, Owensboro; Marty Spence of Prospect; Lucy (Jerry) Dickerson of LaGrange and Aline (Don) Greer of Fairfield; along with a host of nieces, nephews and friends.



Cremation was chosen and a private memorial service will be held at a later date.



The family requests all memorial contributions be made to either Project Hope @ Flaget Cancer Center or St. Catherine Academy, New Haven.



Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store