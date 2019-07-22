Ralph Meredith, 79, of Glendale, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019, at his home.
He was born May 6, 1940, in Edmonson County and moved to Hardin County at age 2. He was a retired farmer and a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Cecilia. Ralph loved God, his family, friends, farming and fishing.
He was preceded in death by his parents, W.J. Bryan and Mary Cleo Meredith; five brothers, Howard, Eugene, Rudolph, Isaac and Clarence Meredith; and two sisters, Bernice Smith and Ella Winchester.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Ruth Newton Meredith; two sons, Steve Meredith of White Mills and Scott Meredith (Sissy) of Bagdad; two daughters, Lisa Brown (Buddy) of Elizabethtown and Lori Sheffer (Steve) of Hodgenville; and two sisters, Rosemary Meredith of Leitchfield and Patricia Leonard (Mike) of Vine Grove. He also is survived by five grandchildren, Greg Lee (Erin) of Elizabethtown, Alex Meredith of Louisville, Morgan Lee of Elizabethtown, Caleb Sheffer and Rachel Sheffer of Hodgenville; and three great-grandchildren, Avery Elizabeth Lee, Harrison Ralph Lee and Kendall Anne Lee of Elizabethtown; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation is from 4to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown and continue at 9 a.m. Wednesday at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Cecilia.
The funeral will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, at St. Ambrose Church with the Rev. Ben Brown officiating. Burial follows in St. Ignatius Catholic Church Cemetery in White Mills.
The family requests memorial donations go to St. James Catholic School or Hosparus.
Published in The News-Enterprise on July 23, 2019