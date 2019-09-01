Ralph Muse, 87, of Rineyville, passed away Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
He was born in Whitley County on April 18, 1932 to James Arthur and Clara Logan Muse and moved to Rineyville with his family in 1942 and graduated from Rineyville High School in 1950. He was a veteran, serving his country in the U.S. Navy from 1951 to 1955, was a member of the Shriners, Masons, Rineyville Optimist Club and Rineyville Baptist Church. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service after 30-plus years. Ralph was a well known resident of Rineyville and Hardin County.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Dorothy Muse; and his sister and brother-in-law, Pauline and William Whelan.
Ralph is survived by his wife, Betty Vertrees Muse; four children, Ralph Kenneth (Roselle) Muse of Vine Grove, Richard L. (Terry) Muse of Elizabethtown, Anson Gay (Patty) Muse of Rineyville and Wendy Orr of Columbia, Missouri; a stepson, Larry (Denise) Alvey of Lawrenceburg; seven grandchildren, Ryan and Ashlee Orr and Aubree, Cassie, Leanda, Matthew and Colt Muse; two stepgranddaughters, Erin Kays of Georgetown and Kristina (Corey) Davis of Frankfort; six stepgreat-grandchildren; a brother, James Arthur Muse Jr.; a sister, Joann (Buddy) Harbolt; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, at Rineyville Baptist Church. Burial follows in Rineyville Cemetery.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown and continues after 9 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Rineyville Optimist Club, P.O. Box 214, Rineyville, KY 40162 or the , 1900 Richmond Road, Lexington, KY 40502.
Condolences may be expressed at brownfuneral.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Sept. 2, 2019