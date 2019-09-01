Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ralph Muse. View Sign Service Information Brown Funeral Home 306 College Street Elizabethtown , KY 42701 (270)-765-2737 Service 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Brown Funeral Home 306 College Street Elizabethtown , KY 42701 View Map Funeral 11:00 AM Rineyville Baptist Church 5629 Rineyville Rd. Rineyville , KY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ralph Muse, 87, of Rineyville, passed away Sat­ur­day, Aug. 31, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.



He was born in Whitley County on April 18, 1932 to James Arthur and Clara Logan Muse and moved to Rineyville with his family in 1942 and graduated from Rineyville High School in 1950. He was a veteran, serving his country in the U.S. Navy from 1951 to 1955, was a member of the Shriners, Masons, Rineyville Optimist Club and Rineyville Baptist Church. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service after 30-plus years. Ralph was a well known resident of Rineyville and Hardin County.



He was preceded in death by his first wife, Dorothy Muse; and his sister and brother-in-law, Pauline and William Whelan.



Ralph is survived by his wife, Betty Vertrees Muse; four children, Ralph Kenneth (Roselle) Muse of Vine Grove, Richard L. (Terry) Muse of Elizabethtown, Anson Gay (Patty) Muse of Rineyville and Wendy Orr of Columbia, Missouri; a stepson, Larry (Denise) Alvey of Lawrenceburg; seven grandchildren, Ryan and Ashlee Orr and Aubree, Cassie, Leanda, Matthew and Colt Muse; two stepgranddaughters, Erin Kays of Georgetown and Kristina (Corey) Davis of Frankfort; six stepgreat-grandchildren; a brother, James Arthur Muse Jr.; a sister, Joann (Buddy) Harbolt; and many nieces, nephews and friends.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, at Rineyville Baptist Church. Burial follows in Rineyville Cemetery.



Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown and continues after 9 a.m. Wednesday at the church.



Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Rineyville Optimist Club, P.O. Box 214, Rineyville, KY 40162 or the , 1900 Richmond Road, Lexington, KY 40502.



Condolences may be expressed at Ralph Muse, 87, of Rineyville, passed away Sat­ur­day, Aug. 31, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.He was born in Whitley County on April 18, 1932 to James Arthur and Clara Logan Muse and moved to Rineyville with his family in 1942 and graduated from Rineyville High School in 1950. He was a veteran, serving his country in the U.S. Navy from 1951 to 1955, was a member of the Shriners, Masons, Rineyville Optimist Club and Rineyville Baptist Church. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service after 30-plus years. Ralph was a well known resident of Rineyville and Hardin County.He was preceded in death by his first wife, Dorothy Muse; and his sister and brother-in-law, Pauline and William Whelan.Ralph is survived by his wife, Betty Vertrees Muse; four children, Ralph Kenneth (Roselle) Muse of Vine Grove, Richard L. (Terry) Muse of Elizabethtown, Anson Gay (Patty) Muse of Rineyville and Wendy Orr of Columbia, Missouri; a stepson, Larry (Denise) Alvey of Lawrenceburg; seven grandchildren, Ryan and Ashlee Orr and Aubree, Cassie, Leanda, Matthew and Colt Muse; two stepgranddaughters, Erin Kays of Georgetown and Kristina (Corey) Davis of Frankfort; six stepgreat-grandchildren; a brother, James Arthur Muse Jr.; a sister, Joann (Buddy) Harbolt; and many nieces, nephews and friends.The funeral is at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, at Rineyville Baptist Church. Burial follows in Rineyville Cemetery.Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown and continues after 9 a.m. Wednesday at the church.Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Rineyville Optimist Club, P.O. Box 214, Rineyville, KY 40162 or the , 1900 Richmond Road, Lexington, KY 40502.Condolences may be expressed at brownfuneral.com. Published in The News-Enterprise on Sept. 2, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The News-Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.