Ralph Myron Worley, 88, of Elizabethtown, passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at his home.



Mr. Worley was retired from Landmark Communications, publishers of The News-Enterprise in Elizabethtown and several other community daily and weekly newspapers across the country.



A native of Brandenburg, he was a 1948 graduate of Meade County High School and served for a time during high school as a reporter for the Meade County Messenger. He recently celebrated a joyful 70-year high school reunion with surviving classmates, friends and family members.



He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, serving during the Korean Conflict from 1951-1955. When his military service was over, he relocated to Elizabethtown to work for Bean Publishing Company in its job shop, later for The Elizabethtown News, eventually becoming the newspaper's production supervisor. He was instrumental in the merging of The Elizabethtown News and Hardin County Enterprise and was very active in several changes at The News-Enterprise, including its evolution to a daily newspaper. He took great pride in his job and co-workers, cherishing the many relationships he had, even up to his passing.



A devoted Christian, he was a member at Mount Zion Baptist Church in Elizabethtown, serving several years in a range of positions, from Sunday school teacher to deacon.



He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Mary Etta (Shain) Worley; his parents, Orbit and Beulah (Benham) Worley; and a brother, Orbit Wayne Worley.



He was a loving father to William Myron (Elizabeth) Worley of Lexington and Jeannie (Gerald) Smith of Elizabethtown.

He was especially proud of his grandchildren, Byron Andrew (Teaque) Smith of North Pole, Alaska, and Ashley Alayne McDonal of Mount Washington; and his great-grandchildren, Cade Andrew Smith, Corynn Danielle Smith and Liam McDonal.



The funeral is at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 10, at Mount Zion Baptist Church in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Mike Walker officiating. Burial follows in the church cemetery.



Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown and continues at 1 p.m. Sunday at the church.

306 College Street

Elizabethtown , KY 42701

(270) 765-2737 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 8, 2019

