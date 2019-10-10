Ralph Pinnick, 63, of Elizabethtown, died Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at University of Louisville Hospital.
He was a native of French Lick, Indiana, and retired from the United States Navy.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Marlene Brooks Pinnick.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda Pinnick; a son, Matthew Pinnick of Lexington; a daughter, Kimberly (Jacob Lynn) Pinnick of Radcliff; three sisters, Mary (Travis) Duncan, Beverly (Pete) Dees and Judy Pinnick, all of French Lick; six grandchildren, Maddison, Lyric, Ray Ray, Latayza, Darrion and Destinea; and a great-grandchild, Brycen.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.
Memorial donations may be made to the Hardin County Animal Shelter.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Oct. 11, 2019