Randall Baxter McCoy, 81, of Rineyville, passed away Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at his home.



He was born in Big Spring to Sedley and Lorene McCoy. He was a professional driver. He was a long-time member of New Salem Baptist Church and a deacon for the church. He was a Master Mason and Chaplain at Big Spring Masonic Lodge No. 826.



He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Juliet Payne McCoy; a brother, Ed McCoy; and a sister-in-law, Wanda McCoy.



Survivors include his loving wife, Othelia LaVone McCoy of Rineyville; two sons, Steve (Cindy) McCoy of Cecilia and David (Jennifer) McCoy of Rineyville; two stepsons, Melvin James Hicks of Springfield, Missouri, and Charlie Hicks of Rineyville; a daughter, Debbie (Glen) Estridge of Cecilia; a stepdaughter, Susie (Steve) Bell of Rineyville; two brothers, Earl (Diane) McCoy of Elizabethtown and Sam McCoy of Irvington; and many nieces and nephews.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 26, at New Salem Baptist Church in Vine Grove with the Rev. Gary Kasey and Pastor David Smith officiating. Military honors follow.



Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the church. A Masonic service will begin at 6 p.m. Sunday at the church.



Because of COVID-19, we require every visitor wear a mask or face cover.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store