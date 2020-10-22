1/1
Randall Baxter McCoy
Randall Baxter McCoy, 81, of Rineyville, passed away Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at his home.

He was born in Big Spring to Sedley and Lorene McCoy. He was a professional driver. He was a long-time member of New Salem Baptist Church and a deacon for the church. He was a Master Mason and Chaplain at Big Spring Masonic Lodge No. 826.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Juliet Payne McCoy; a brother, Ed McCoy; and a sister-in-law, Wanda McCoy.

Survivors include his loving wife, Othelia LaVone McCoy of Rineyville; two sons, Steve (Cindy) McCoy of Cecilia and David (Jennifer) McCoy of Rineyville; two stepsons, Melvin James Hicks of Springfield, Missouri, and Charlie Hicks of Rineyville; a daughter, Debbie (Glen) Estridge of Cecilia; a stepdaughter, Susie (Steve) Bell of Rineyville; two brothers, Earl (Diane) McCoy of Elizabethtown and Sam McCoy of Irvington; and many nieces and nephews.

The funeral is at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 26, at New Salem Baptist Church in Vine Grove with the Rev. Gary Kasey and Pastor David Smith officiating. Military honors follow.

Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the church. A Masonic service will begin at 6 p.m. Sunday at the church.

Because of COVID-19, we require every visitor wear a mask or face cover.


Published in The News-Enterprise from Oct. 22 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
New Salem Baptist Church
OCT
25
Service
06:00 PM
New Salem Baptist Church
OCT
26
Funeral
11:00 AM
New Salem Baptist Church
