Randall Edward Goodman, 67, a lifelong Hardin County native, went home to the Lord on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital.



He was a Baptist and a member of NRA.



He was employed in the heating/air conditioning businesses of Elizabethtown for many years, namely Climate Control and French/Knight Mechanical, where he was a sheet-metal worker. He was liked and admired by all who knew him and will be sorely missed by his family, friends and neighbors in the community. He loved to help people.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Wavey Edward Goodman and Ella Mae Glass Goodman; three infant brothers, Johnnie, Jackie and Mike; as well as an infant sister, Betty Jean Goodman.



Survivors include his loving wife of 41 years, Deborah L. Hale Goodman of Cecilia; two sisters, Ruth Ann Jones and Lynda Halderman (Rick), all of Elizabethtown; a beautiful daughter, Regina Gayle Goodman Carver (Jimmie Dee) of Louisville; and a granddaughter, Sarah Evelyn Carver of Louisville.



The funeral is at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, at Manakee Funeral home in Elizabethtown with Bro. Tom Wicker officiating. Burial follows in Elizabethtown City Cemetery.



Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and continues from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

