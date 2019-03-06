Randell Lee Jackson Sr.

Randell Lee Jackson Sr., 69, of Grayson, died Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at his residence.
Survivors include his wife, Patricia Adams Jackson; a son, Randell Jackson II; two daughters, Tara Cummings and Rebecca Jackson; seven grandchildren; and two stepchildren, Kristie Peters and Mitchell Jackson.
The funeral is at 1 p.m. Friday at Malone Funeral Home in Grayson with Minister Mike Harper officiating. Burial with full-military honors is at 1 p.m. Monday in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.
Visitation is from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 7, 2019
