Randy Sigler, 59, of Elizabethtown, died Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020.
He was a native of Caldwell County and worked for the state of Kentucky. He was a Christian and UK basketball fan. He loved working on computers.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Randall C. and Wilma Jean Sigler; and a brother, Cecil Melton.
Survivors include his wife of 21½ years, Penny Street Sigler; five children, Michael (Joleine) Sigler of Portland, Oregon, Micah (Bekah) Campbell of Paris, Kentucky, Matthew (Racheal) Sigler and Megan Campbell (Brandon) Gilbert, all of Lexington, and Lucas Cole Sigler of Dover, Tennessee; and four grandchildren.
A celebration of life is from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hardin County Habitat for Humanity, www.habitat.org/us-ky/elizabethtown/habitat-humanity-hardin-county-kentucky-inc.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Feb. 29, 2020