Ray A. Vencill Jr., 83, of Elizabethtown, went to be with Jesus Friday, June 28, 2019. He passed at his home surrounded by family.



Ray was born in Russellville and moved to Eliza­bethtown in 1952. He graduated from Elizabethtown High School in 1954 and graduated from Eastern Ken­tucky University, where he played basketball and earned his Rank I Degree.



Ray taught and coached basketball for eight years at Madison High School in Richmond and accepted a teaching/basketball coaching job at Elizabethtown High School, where he coached eight years, then served as principal at Helmwood Heights Elementary School until his retirement in 1992. Coach was a three time Kentucky High School Basketball Coach of the Year and was inducted into the Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame in 2017.



Ray proudly served his country as a 2nd Lt. in the U.S. Army and as a Captain in the Reserves. He was an avid fisherman, golfer and a proud member of Severns Valley Baptist Church.



Ray was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Estelle Vencill.



He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Betty Correll Vencill; two children, Vicky Stewart (Joe) of Elizabethtown and Patti Antone (Ralph) of Louisville; four grandchildren, Summer Langley (Drew), Taylor Donahue (Ryan), Chandler and Jack Antone; six great-grandchildren, Cash, Stella, Hadley, Eliza Kate, Anne-Vencill and Livy Clark; and three siblings, Larry Vencill (Sylvia) and Gary Vencill all of Richmond and Pat Durbin (Hade) of Elizabethtown.



A "Celebration of Ray's Life" is at 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, in the worship center of Severns Valley Baptist Church with Pastor Bill Langley officiating. Burial follows in Elizabethtown City Cemetery.



Visitation is at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the worship center of Severns Valley Baptist Church.



