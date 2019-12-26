Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ray Hornback. View Sign Service Information Manakee Funeral Home 29 W. Western Ave. Sonora , KY 42776 (270)-369-7444 Send Flowers Obituary

Ray Hornback, 64, of Flint Hill, went home to greener pastures on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, as God saw fit to take home a very special person.



Ray was born in Hardin County in 1955 to Henry Leon and Mary Ruth Hornback. He was a life-long farmer and master logger.



Ray was such a special person to all who knew him. He was larger than life in so many ways. Tough as nails on the outside but with a gleaming heart of gold on the inside. He was a hard worker who cared so very deeply for his family. He never judged anyone. He frequently was heard to say, "You have to love everybody, you just don't have to love their ways" and he lived that everyday of his life. He was legend in so may ways. His passing leaves a gaping hole in the hearts of his beloved family and friends.



Ray was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Eddie Hornback.



He is survived by his loving wife, Madeline Krahn Hornback of Sonora;. two sons, Trevor (Kayla) Horn­back and Wendell Ray Hornback, both of Sonora; four daughters, Carrie Sue Hornback of Owensboro, Martina (Jack) Rachau of Glendale, Sarah (Ben) Grey of Eastview and Sasha (Scott) Harp of Clarkson; two brothers, the Rev. Glenn (Evelyn) Stasel of Sonora and Donnie (Lynn) Hornback of Upton; two sisters, Carolyn Cruse of Sonora and Georgia (Larry) Highbaugh of Upton; nine grandchildren, Maria, Mailey and Jackson Rachau, Dustin and Jesse Oller, Savannah Grey, Kloe and Kortney Padgett and Kyndal Harp.



The funeral is at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, at Olive Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Sonora with Brother Adam Jenkins officiating. Burial follows in Hornback Family Cemetery in Sonora.



Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Manakee Funeral Home in Sonora.

