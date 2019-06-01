Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond Curtis "Mick" Wilson Sr.. View Sign Service Information Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home 2072 S. Dixie Blvd. Radcliff , KY 40160 (270)-351-3172 Memorial service 11:00 AM Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home 2072 S. Dixie Blvd. Radcliff , KY 40160 View Map Burial Following Services North Hardin Memorial Gardens Radcliff , KY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Raymond "Mick" Curtis Wilson Sr., 72, of Magnolia, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.



Retired Sgt. 1st Class Wilson served in the U.S. Army. He is a Vietnam veteran. He formerly worked at Appliance Parts of Radcliff, Lowe's and Fort Knox and had his own business at one time. Ray was a member of Combat Veteran Motorcycle Association 1-4, Gold Wing Road Riders Association, a past member of First Baptist Church in Magnolia and a member of First Baptist Church of Hodgenville. He also was a member of Kentucky Gun Club and National Muzzle Loaders Association.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Kim Wilson; his parents, Joseph and Jane Wilson; and a brother, Joseph Wilson Jr.



Survivors include his wife, Judy Kahle Wilson of Magnolia; four children, Raymond C. Wilson Jr., Carmel Kahle, Shane (Lori) Kahle and Shawn (Becky) Kahle; 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Mary Eckman and Pat (Joe) Rodriguez; two brothers, Jerry (Joyce) Wilson and Dennis Wilson; several nieces and nephews and a very good friend, Clyde Harrison.



The memorial service is at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 8, at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Radcliff with Brothers Chuck Pollard and Paul Richey officiating. Burial with military honors follows in North Hardin Memorial Gardens in Radcliff.



Visitation is from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.



