Raymond Dewey West, 83, of Hodgenville, died Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
Survivors include four daughters, Mary Ann Howell, Rosa Lee Mauldin, Gladys Hornback and Brenda Perkins; seven grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 9, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with Brother Dewey Keys Jr. officiating. Cremation follows.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and continues at 9 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home
208 West Water Street
Hodgenville, KY 42748
(270) 358-4151
Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 8, 2019