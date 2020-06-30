Raymond E. Turpin, 69, of Hodgenville, died Monday, June 29, 2020, at his home.



He was a native of Lawrence County, Indiana, and worked in construction.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray Edward and Della Cable Turpin; and his brother, Clinton Duncan.



Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Patricia Turpin; his son, Raymond (Daphne) Turpin of Glendale; two daughters, Amanda Turpin Hay of Hodgenville and Trisha Helm of Boston, Kentucky; a sister, Delphenia Carron of Bedford, Indiana; seven grandchildren, Tristan Turpin, Ethan Turpin, Shawn Turpin, Waylon Wiseman, Lilly Helm, Graclyn Hay and Kailyn Hay; a bonus grandchild, Mackenzie; and a great-grandchild, Gunner Turpin.



Cremation was chosen by the family.







