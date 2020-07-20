Raymond Earl Hunt, 78, of Radcliff, died Saturday, July 18, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family under the care of Hosparus.
He was a native of Glendale and served in the U.S. Navy. He was a pipefitter and loved farming.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Lorine Skeeters Hunt; three brothers, V.C., Charles and William Hunt; and a sister, Dorothy Jones.
Survivors include his son, Richard Hunt of Clearwater, Florida; three daughters, Brenda LaFollette of Louisville, Lisa (Jeff) Smith of Gibsonton, Florida, and Raylene Hunt of St. Petersburg, Florida; a brother, John Hunt of South Carolina; two sisters, Elizabeth Everett of Louisville and Helen Armes of Rineyville; four grandchildren, Amber Chancey, Shelby LaFollette, Autumn LaFollette and Tori Hunt; and a great-granddaughter, Scarlette Chancey.
The funeral is at noon Saturday, July 25, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Brother Steve Campbell officiating. Burial follows in Valley Creek Baptist Cemetery.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and continues at 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hosparus or American Cancer Society
