Raymond Earl Hunt, 78, of Radcliff, died Saturday, July 18, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family under the care of Hosparus.He was a native of Glendale and served in the U.S. Navy. He was a pipefitter and loved farming.He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Lorine Skeeters Hunt; three brothers, V.C., Charles and William Hunt; and a sister, Dorothy Jones.Survivors include his son, Richard Hunt of Clearwater, Florida; three daughters, Brenda LaFollette of Louisville, Lisa (Jeff) Smith of Gibsonton, Florida, and Raylene Hunt of St. Petersburg, Florida; a brother, John Hunt of South Carolina; two sisters, Elizabeth Everett of Louisville and Helen Armes of Rineyville; four grandchildren, Amber Chancey, Shelby LaFollette, Autumn LaFollette and Tori Hunt; and a great-granddaughter, Scarlette Chancey.The funeral is at noon Saturday, July 25, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Brother Steve Campbell officiating. Burial follows in Valley Creek Baptist Cemetery.Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and continues at 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hosparus or American Cancer Society