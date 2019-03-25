Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond Gerald Martin. View Sign





He was a native of Cookeville, Tennessee, retired from the U.S. Army after 19 years, where he was a distinguished war hero of the Vietnam War, a Green Beret, and a member of the 5th Special Forces Group. He earned a Purple Heart, Bronze Star, Silver Star and Distinguished Service Cross.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Verdia Medlin Martin.



Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Linda Martin; two children, Adam Martin and Brandy Martin, both of Elizabethtown; a brother, Ronald Martin of California; and nine grandchildren, Christopher, William, Aalijah, Elizabeth, Jakob, Wyatt, Anthony, Madison and Serenidy.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. Friday, March 29, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. Burial follows at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.



Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and continues at 9 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.



Brown Funeral Home

