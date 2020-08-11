1/1
Raymond McGuffin
1937 - 2020
Raymond McGuffin, 82, of Constantine, died Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.

He was born Nov. 15, 1937, in Constantine, the son of the late Hillary and Florence Dutschke McGuffin. He was a staff sergeant with the U.S. Army Reserves and a lifelong farmer. His family meant the world to him, especially his great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Edward McGuffin; and a sister, Oleta Hoskinson.

Raymond is survived by his wife of 60 years, Sue; two daughters, Rayetta Boone and her husband, Sam, of Clarkson and Robin Henning and her husband, Charlie, of Hardinsburg; three grandchildren, Chasity Clark (Timmy), Brandon Henning (Taylor) and Weston Boone (Audrey Hensley); three great-grandchildren, Ryker and Raeya Clark and Henry Henning; three sisters, Katherine Hager and Mae Fern Spradlin, both of Constantine, and Beulah Johnson of Louisville; and several nieces and nephews.

A private funeral will be held at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home in Hardinsburg. Burial follows in Constantine United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Walk through visitation is from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. CDT Friday, Aug. 14, at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy are suggested to Constantine United Methodist Church or the church cemetery.

The number of those attending visitation shall be within the current health and safety directives. Please do not bring food and drinks to the funeral home as they are not allowed at this time.

In accordance with the COVID-19 guidelines, please keep personal condolences brief at the funeral home. Cards and telephone calls are a nice way to express your sympathy to the family and are recommended. We ask that you wear a mask while in the funeral home.

For those unable to attend, an online guest register is available at trentdowell.com.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Aug. 11 to Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Trent-Dowell Funeral Home
308 South Hardin Street
Hardinsburg, KY 40143
(270) 756-2172
