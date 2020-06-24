Raymond Paul Williams
Raymond Paul Williams, 85, of Elizabethtown, died peacefully Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Baptist Health in Louisville.

He was a native of Hardin County and a faithful member of College Heights United Methodist Church, where he served as an usher for many years. He retired in 2000 after 33 years from W.R. Cecil Construction and after retirement, he enjoyed carpentry. He was a hardworking man, he enjoyed retirement and spending time with his wife, Sue. He was a very devoted family man and loved his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William Amos and Pearl Sherrard Williams; a grandson, Jason Paul Williams; and 11 brothers and sisters, Stanley, Otto, Sterling, James, William A. Jr., Cyrus, Louise, Dorothy, Pauline, Jean and Shirley.

Survivors include his wife, Sue Underwood Williams; a son, Paul Dwayne Williams (Linda) of Elizabethtown; a daughter, Becky Skaggs and special son-in-law, Keith, of Clarkson; a sister-in-law, Barbara Williams of Elizabethtown; three grandchildren, Jeffery Skaggs (Chelsey) of Clarkson, Tyler Skaggs (Katelyn) of Bardstown and Brandi Bradford of Elizabethtown; three great-grandchildren, Willow Skaggs, Landon Skaggs and Harrison Bradford; and his special companion, Mitzi.

A memorial service is at noon Monday, June 29, at College Heights United Methodist Church in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Don Sexton officiating.

Visitation begins at 10 a.m. Monday at the church.

The family requests masks be worn at the church.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the College Heights United Methodist Church Building Fund.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Jun. 24 to Jun. 30, 2020.
June 23, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
