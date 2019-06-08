Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond "Grandpa" Raley. View Sign Service Information Dixon-Atwood & Trowbridge Funeral Home 234 West Dixie Avenue Elizabethtown , KY 42701 (270)-765-2204 Send Flowers Obituary

Raymond "Grandpa" Raley, 83, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019.



He was born in Tell City, Indiana, on Sept. 15, 1935, to William and Muriel Raley. He was the fifth of six children, all of whom predeceased him. He and his siblings, Billie, Bill, George, Janet and Cathy spent their childhood on the banks of the Ohio River. He was a loving uncle to many nieces and nephews, who can share with their children his many memories of Tell City and Cannelton, Indiana. He has three children, Linda, Shelly and Colleen.



Ray enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in the Korean War. He retired from the U.S. Post Office in Elizabethtown after a long career and promptly was employed as the family handyman, chief accountant, driver of grandchildren, family entertainer and volunteer at Kiddie Korner, NeNe's Day Care and Jungle Zone, where everyone called him "Grandpa."



In 1979, he married the love of his life, Nadine Raley (NeNe) and immediately became a father to her three children, Beverly Knifley, Greg (Pam) Hardin and Sherry (Bill) Duffy. He was a proud grandfather to Rebekah (Spencer) Sidebottom, Ryan (Lynn) Knifley, Chris (Jennifer) Hardin, Drew and Sean Hall, John (Tyra) Hardin, Gillian and Knox Isham, and Michael and Catherine Duffy. Over the years, he welcomed 15 great-grandchildren to the family: Zoie, Jaxon and Brody; Cameron, Nicholas and Alexis; Tyler, Kayli, Sarah, Melody and Zoey; Aiden and Liam; and Kalessin and Lyra.



For more than 40 years he nurtured us, laughed with us and was the bedrock of our family. Words cannot describe the immense chasm that has been created with his loss.



A memorial service is at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 9, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. Burial will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.



Visitation begins at 1 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.



To light a candle of remembrance and leave an online condolence, go to



