Rebecca G. Masler
Rebecca G. Masler, 83, of Louisville, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Atria Assisted Living in Elizabethtown with her children by her side.

She was a beloved mother, sister and granny. Mrs. Masler worked & retired from Naval Ordnance and United Defense. She was a longtime member of Beechmont & Epworth United Methodist Church in Louisville. She was involved in service to her community and was a friend to all.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Virginia Willett; and her father, Alvin Willett.

Survivors include two children, John Masler and his wife, Mary Ann, of Georgia, and Jackie Adcock and her husband, John, of Vine Grove; eight grandchildren, Ace Adcock, Nate Adcock, Allie Coleman, Justin Masler, Sara Masler, Caitlyn Masler, Elena Masler and Angelina Masler; nine great-grandchildren, Lennon, J.W., Tate, Jonah, Elly, Karlie, Riley, Kyler and Lyla; two brothers, Vance Willett and his wife, Fern, and Jimmy Willett and his wife, Dorothy; a nephew, David Willett and his wife, Heather; a niece, Shannon B. Wilkins and her husband, Jonathan; and a host of family and friends.

A private funeral for Mrs. Masler was held Sunday, July 26, in the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home, Vine Grove. Burial followed in Chestnut Oak Cemetery in Kuttawa.

Condolences may be expressed at chismfamilyfunerals.com.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Jul. 26 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
