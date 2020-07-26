Rebecca G. Masler, 83, of Louisville, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Atria Assisted Living in Elizabethtown with her children by her side.
She was a beloved mother, sister and granny. Mrs. Masler worked & retired from Naval Ordnance and United Defense. She was a longtime member of Beechmont & Epworth United Methodist Church in Louisville. She was involved in service to her community and was a friend to all.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Virginia Willett; and her father, Alvin Willett.
Survivors include two children, John Masler and his wife, Mary Ann, of Georgia, and Jackie Adcock and her husband, John, of Vine Grove; eight grandchildren, Ace Adcock, Nate Adcock, Allie Coleman, Justin Masler, Sara Masler, Caitlyn Masler, Elena Masler and Angelina Masler; nine great-grandchildren, Lennon, J.W., Tate, Jonah, Elly, Karlie, Riley, Kyler and Lyla; two brothers, Vance Willett and his wife, Fern, and Jimmy Willett and his wife, Dorothy; a nephew, David Willett and his wife, Heather; a niece, Shannon B. Wilkins and her husband, Jonathan; and a host of family and friends.
A private funeral for Mrs. Masler was held Sunday, July 26, in the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home, Vine Grove. Burial followed in Chestnut Oak Cemetery in Kuttawa.
