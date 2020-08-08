Rebecca 'Becky' Jean McGlone, 60, of Elizabethtown, died Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.



She was born May 20, 1960, in Ironton, Ohio, to Ray and Imogene Kelley. Rebecca retired from Fort Knox Community Schools in July 2019 after 29 years. She was a member of Northside Baptist Church and very active in the Emmaus Community. A master gardner, previously serving as the president of the Hardin County chapter, an avid reader, but her most cherished time was spent with her grandsons or sugar babies. On weekends, you could find her exploring Kentucky with her husband, Gene, where they never knew what they would find. A devout Christian always willing to share her faith and greet you with a warm embrace, Becky will be missed by many.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Imogene Kelley; a stepmother, Pauline Kelley; and her oldest son, Bradley Ray McGlone.



Survivors include her loving husband of 40 years, Gene; a son, Lucas (Jennifer) McGlone of Niceville, Florida; her daughter, Lindsay (Brandon) Seeker of Elizabethtown and Corey McGlone, also of Niceville; and her four sugar babies, Hunter, Jack and Owen McGlone of Niceville and Braeden Seeker of Elizabethtown. Five surviving siblings include Scott (Theresa) Kelley, Carol (J.R.) Jones, Kathy (Larry) Cameron, Keith (Kathy) Bevins and Linda (Curtis) Faulkner; as well as, many nieces and nephews.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, at Northside Baptist Church in Elizabethtown with Brother Charles Darland officiating. Burial follows in Elizabethtown City Cemetery.



Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.





