Rebecca M. Vance
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rebecca's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rebecca M. Vance, 88, of Upton, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020, at Sunrise Manor Nursing Home in Hodgenville.

She was born in Lone Star to Charlie and Zepha Thompson Mabe. She was a clerk and loved helping other people. She was a member of Upton Baptist Church, where she was the church pianist for more than 60 years, a Sunday school teacher, choir member and church treasurer.

She was preceded in death by her husband, George William Vance; her parents; a brother, Darsel Mabe; two sisters, Martha Sappenfield and Bernice Scott; and a grandchild, Jonathan Wilcox.

Survivors include her daughter, Teresa (Billy) Wilcox of Upton; a son, Neil (Kim) Vance of Upton; four grandchildren, Eric (Nikki) Wilcox, Jared (Ami) Wilcox, Kalena Vance and Clinton Vance; six great-grandchildren, Jaycie, Piper, Cooper, Charli, Zeke and Lia Cate; and nieces and nephews.

The funeral is at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 4, at Upton Baptist Church in Upton with the Revs. Rich Lloyd, J.D. Shipp and John Smith officiating. Burial follows in Upton Cemetery.

Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and continues from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.

Because of the COVID 19 pandemic, it is required every visitor wear a face mask or face cover. The church will be held to one-third occupancy.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News-Enterprise from Jun. 2 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
3
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Send Flowers
JUN
4
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Send Flowers
JUN
4
Funeral
11:00 AM
Upton Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Manakee Funeral Home
215 North Walnut Street
Upton, KY 42784
270-369-7444
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved