Rebecca M. Vance, 88, of Upton, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020, at Sunrise Manor Nursing Home in Hodgenville.



She was born in Lone Star to Charlie and Zepha Thompson Mabe. She was a clerk and loved helping other people. She was a member of Upton Baptist Church, where she was the church pianist for more than 60 years, a Sunday school teacher, choir member and church treasurer.



She was preceded in death by her husband, George William Vance; her parents; a brother, Darsel Mabe; two sisters, Martha Sappenfield and Bernice Scott; and a grandchild, Jonathan Wilcox.



Survivors include her daughter, Teresa (Billy) Wilcox of Upton; a son, Neil (Kim) Vance of Upton; four grandchildren, Eric (Nikki) Wilcox, Jared (Ami) Wilcox, Kalena Vance and Clinton Vance; six great-grandchildren, Jaycie, Piper, Cooper, Charli, Zeke and Lia Cate; and nieces and nephews.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 4, at Upton Baptist Church in Upton with the Revs. Rich Lloyd, J.D. Shipp and John Smith officiating. Burial follows in Upton Cemetery.



Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and continues from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.



Because of the COVID 19 pandemic, it is required every visitor wear a face mask or face cover. The church will be held to one-third occupancy.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store