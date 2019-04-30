Rebecca Phillips Yokum, 80, of Elizabethtown, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital.
She was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Cornelius Owsley and Geneva Pulliam Phillips; and a brother, William Owsley Phillips.
She is survived by her son, George Yokum; a brother, Cornelius Phillips; and a sister, Genrose Whoberry.
The funeral is at noon Thursday, May 2, at Dixon-Atwood & Trowbridge Funeral Home win Elizabethtown with Brother Charles Darland officiating. Burial follows in Elizabethtown City Cemetery.
Visitation begins at 10 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Dixon-Atwood & Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The News-Enterprise on May 1, 2019