Rebecca Sue (Holbrook) Shults
Rebecca Sue Holbrook Shults, 41, of Payneville, died Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, along with her unborn son, Mateo Alexander Beu, at her residence.

Survivors include two daughters, Kaitlyn Michelle Shults and Emma Marie Smith; her soul mate, Joe Beu; and her parents, James and Sue Holbrook.

The funeral is at 11 a.m. EDT Friday, Oct. 2, at Bruington-Jenkins-Sturgeon Funeral Home in Brandenburg. Burial follows in Walnut Grove Cemetery in Lodiburg.

Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. EDT Thursday and continues at 9 a.m. EDT Friday at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to Rebecca's children, c/o Abound Credit Union.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Sep. 29 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
