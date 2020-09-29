Regina Louise Dowell, 94, of Elizabethtown, passed away Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Elizabethtown Nursing and Rehab in Elizabethtown.



She was born in Luthersville, Arkansas, to Fred and Martha Anna Rusert. She has been a Kentucky resident the last 76 years, living in Louisville, Big Springs and then Elizabethtown. She was a member of the Church of God of Prophecy.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Elra Lee Dowell, a World War II veteran; a son, Freddie Lee Dowell, a Vietnam veteran; her parents; a brother, Paul Bernard Rusert of Arkansas; a sister-in-law, Jaunita Rusert of Arkansas; and two sisters, Alma Pearson of California and Tillie Cantrell of Texas.



Survivors include a daughter, Linda Marlene Grimes of Elizabethtown; two grandchildren, Troy Grimes and Trena (Clinton) Floyd, both of Elizabethtown; a great-granddaughter, Tyler Floyd of Elizabethtown; four sisters, Marie Kaczmarek of Indiana, Dorothy Maclean of Texas and Erna Russell and Helen Sharp, both of Arkansas; and special friends, Doris Willcox and Ann Self.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at Bethesda Ministries Church of God, 2738 Ring Road, Elizabethtown, with the Rev. Jerry Westerfield officiating.



Visitation is from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Bethesda Ministries Church of God. Flowers can be delivered to the church between 8 and 11 a.m. Saturday.



Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is required that every visitor wear a face mask or face cover.





