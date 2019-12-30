Regina Sue Kennedy, 74, of Elizabethtown, died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at her home.



She was a native of White Mills, attended St. James Catholic Church and was a retired secretary at GTE in Tampa, Florida.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Leon Skees and Frances Vera Peerce Skees; and four siblings, Michael Skees, Eugene Skees, Delores (Earl) Barnett and Loretta Skees.



Survivors include her husband of 54 years, Timothy Kennedy; a brother, Joseph Thomas Skees (Brenda) of Cecilia; and four sisters, Marcella Ann Hill of Rineyville, Nina Bohanon (Paul) and Joetta Simpson, all of Elizabethtown, and Doretta Kerr (Ronnie) of Glendale.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at St. Ignatius Catholic Church with the Rev. Ben Brown officiating. Burial follows in the church cemetery.



Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown and continues at 9 a.m. Friday at the church.



A prayer vigil is at 7:15 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.



