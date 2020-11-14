1/1
Retired Air Force Tech Sgt. Robert Earl Ashley
Retired Air Force Tech Sgt. Robert Earl Ashley, 86, of Radcliff, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at his residence.

Mr. Ashley was retired from the U.S. Air Force and civil service at Fort Knox. His memberships include North Hardin Christian Church in Radcliff, and he had attended Radcliff United Methodist Church. He also was a graduate of Vine Grove High School Class of 1953.

Mr. Ashley was preceded in death by his wife, Ann Jones Ashley; his parents, the Rev. E. Ashley and Cordelia Wesley Ashley; a grandson, Charles Arthur Kruger Jr.; five siblings, Thomas Ashley, John Ashley, Orpha Allen, Grace Manley and Lou Hatcher; and a son-in-law, Charles Arthur Kruger.

Survivors include four children, Cindy Finney (Joe) of Radcliff, Tim Ashley (Lynn) of Vine Grove, Julie Kruger of Radcliff and Laurie Ashley (John Masterson); 18 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, four great-great grandchildren; a brother, Charles Ashley; a sister, Pauline Lee; a close family friend, Carol Smith; and a host of extended family members and friends.

The funeral for Mr. Ashley is at noon Thursday, Nov. 19, in the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove with Brother Ben Underhill officiating. Burial with military honors follows in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.

Visitation is from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at the funeral home.

Donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Hosparus of Central Kentucky, Alzheimer's Foundation or any favorite veteran's charity of choice.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Nov. 14 to Nov. 20, 2020.
