Retired Command Sgt. Maj. Walter W. Redd, 85, of Radcliff, died Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at his residence.



Mr. Redd was a native of Leavburg, Ohio, and the son of the late Arthur and Anna Evans Redd. Mr. Redd retired from the U.S. Army and was a member of Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church.



In addition to his parents, Mr. Redd was preceded in by his wife, Emma; and a son, Walter Wayne II.



Survivors include four sons, James Edward, William Crofford, Jonathan Dwayne (Laytisha) and Remick Burke (Carol); a daughter, Deborah LaDonna (Randy); 22 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at Percell & Sons Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. Burial with military honors will be in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff at their first available date and time.



Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.



