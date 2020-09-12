1/1
Retired Command Sgt. Maj. Walter W. Redd
Retired Command Sgt. Maj. Walter W. Redd, 85, of Radcliff, died Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at his residence.

Mr. Redd was a native of Leavburg, Ohio, and the son of the late Arthur and Anna Evans Redd. Mr. Redd retired from the U.S. Army and was a member of Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Redd was preceded in by his wife, Emma; and a son, Walter Wayne II.

Survivors include four sons, James Edward, William Crofford, Jonathan Dwayne (Laytisha) and Remick Burke (Carol); a daughter, Deborah LaDonna (Randy); 22 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

The funeral is at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at Percell & Sons Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. Burial with military honors will be in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff at their first available date and time.

Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Sep. 12 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Percell & Sons Funeral Home
120 Haycraft Street
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
270-765-6674
