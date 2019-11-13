Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Retired First Sgt. Danny W. Free. View Sign Service Information Hager Funeral Home 633 Bland Street Brandenburg , KY 40108 (270)-422-2132 Send Flowers Obituary

Retired First Sgt. Danny W. Free, 66, died of cancer at 10:05 p.m. Nov. 9, 2019, peacefully at his home, with his wife, Kathleen, lying by his side.



Danny was born Aug. 2, 1953, in Detroit, the son of James and Clara Free. His family moved to Kentucky when Danny was 4, as his dad worked at Ford.



Danny graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School. At age 17, he joined the Army. He was stationed in Italy, where he had the time of his life. After his initial tour of duty, he enjoyed civilian life, working at many different places, and eventually becoming a chef at the Executive West, Now Crown Plaza, where he met the love of his life. He rejoined the Army and he and his wife were married Nov. 6, 1982. They were married for 37 years and together a total of 40. The family joined Danny in Germany, where they visited many countries and enjoyed the many sites of the country. He showed them the world. Danny was in Lance Missiles, C Battery, 1/80th in Aschaffenburg, Germany. He had the honor of winning competitions to shoot an actual missile, while in Crete, Greece, on four different occasions. After six-plus years in Germany, he was assigned to recruiter duty and the family was California bound. Danny then converted to 79R, where he eventually ascended to first sergeant in the Kansas recruiting battalion. It was a job he loved. After returning to Kentucky, Danny retired July 31, 2001. He was an integral part of the "GO



Along with his parents, his older brother, James "Dale" Free, were waiting to welcome him into heaven. There is a great game of Rook being played in Heaven now. Also welcoming him through the pearly gates, was his mother-in-law, "His Lawyer," Ida Lou Goodwin, to tell him, "Job well done" and to thank him for taking such good care of her daughter and grandson.



Left here heartbroken are Kathleen L. Free, his spoiled wife; his very loved son, Craig A. Free; his brother and sister-in-law, Jack and Rose Wolfe; his father-in-law and wife, William and Joyce Wolfe; his best man, David Free; and sister-in-law, Rhonda Free; Dale's wife, Theresa Free; and Dale's son and daughter, Jason Free and Angie Free; his sister, Edith Hamann; his two nieces, Holly "Dolly" Free and Kimberly Shelton; and his two nephews, Mike and Scott Imbery.



Danny's visitation is from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at his home at 118 Larkspur Lane in Brandenburg in the Doe Valley community.



Graveside services, with full military honors, are at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.



The funeral procession will leave from Danny's home at 10:30 a.m. For anyone wishing to join the procession, meet at the house by 10:15 a.m.



Please join the family to celebrate Danny's life.

