Retired First Sgt. John O'Donnell, 70, of Radcliff, died Monday, March 25, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.



Mr. O'Donnell was a native of Brooklyn, New York. He was retired from the U.S. Army and was a member of the National Rifle Association.



He was preceded in death by his parents; his spouse, Evelyn Sanders O'Donnell; a brother-in-law, Earl Sanders; a sister-in-law, Emma Sanders Wood; and a nephew, Scott Sanders.



Survivors include his four nieces and nephews, Pam Wood and David Wood, both of Manhattan, Kansas, Brenda Young (Danny) of Timmonsville, South Carolina, and Rodney Sanders of Kansas City, Kansas; a great-niece, Jessica Roberts of Long Beach, California; and two brothers-in-law, Ernie Sanders (LouAnn) of Junction City, Kansas, and James Wood of Manhattan, Kansas.



A graveside service with military honors is at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 4, at North Hardin Memorial Gardens in Radcliff.



Funeral Home Percell & Sons Funeral Home

120 Haycraft Street

Elizabethtown , KY 42701

270-765-6674 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The News-Enterprise on Apr. 4, 2019

