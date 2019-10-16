Retired Lt. Col. Glenn William "Bill" Morlock, 81, of Radcliff, passed away Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at Sunrise Manor in Hodgenville.
Mr. Morlock was retired from the U.S. Army with 24 years of service to his country. His memberships include lifelong member of the N.R.A., Jefferson County Gun Club and Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity.
Survivors include a sister, Susan Lockhart of Tallmadge, Ohio; a brother, James Edward Morlock of Akron, Ohio; several nieces and nephews; special friends, Mildred Morlock, Keith Ray and Marie Anderson; as well as many other friends.
A graveside service with military honors for Mr. Morlock is at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff with Chaplain Col. Byron Simmons officiating.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Oct. 17, 2019