Retired Maj. Phillip B. Coolidge, 79, of Elizabethtown, passed away Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at Helmwood Healthcare in Elizabethtown.



He was born in Claremont, New Hampshire, to Melvin and Katherine Bunnell Coolidge. He was a Vietnam veteran of the Army, where he was assigned to the Black Horse Troop. He was a member of College Heights United Methodist Church, Antique Phonograph Society and the Louisville Roadster Club.



He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Gary Coolidge.



Survivors include his loving wife of 53 years, Erika Coolidge of Elizabethtown; a daughter, Melody Coolidge (Stanley Miller) of Memphis, Tennessee; four sisters, Katherine Maccioli of Vermont, Donna Manning of Claremont, New Hampshire, Francis Davis of New York and Jackie Ferguson Pierce of Claremont; and two grandchildren, Megan and Madison Miller.



The funeral is at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Pastor Mike Richter of Bible Baptist Church in Radcliff officiating. Burial follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.



Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.





