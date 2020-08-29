1/1
Retired Maj. Phillip B. Coolidge
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Retired Maj. Phillip's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Retired Maj. Phillip B. Coolidge, 79, of Elizabethtown, passed away Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at Helmwood Healthcare in Elizabethtown.

He was born in Claremont, New Hampshire, to Melvin and Katherine Bunnell Coolidge. He was a Vietnam veteran of the Army, where he was assigned to the Black Horse Troop. He was a member of College Heights United Methodist Church, Antique Phonograph Society and the Louisville Roadster Club.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Gary Coolidge.

Survivors include his loving wife of 53 years, Erika Coolidge of Elizabethtown; a daughter, Melody Coolidge (Stanley Miller) of Memphis, Tennessee; four sisters, Katherine Maccioli of Vermont, Donna Manning of Claremont, New Hampshire, Francis Davis of New York and Jackie Ferguson Pierce of Claremont; and two grandchildren, Megan and Madison Miller.

The funeral is at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Pastor Mike Richter of Bible Baptist Church in Radcliff officiating. Burial follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.

Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News-Enterprise from Aug. 29 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Manakee Funeral Home
2098 Leitchfield Road
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
769-6341
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved