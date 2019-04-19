Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Retired Maj. Ralph Leonard Reese. View Sign

Retired Maj. Ralph Leonard Reese, 98, of Radcliff, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.



He was a member of Stovall United Methodist Church. He was assistant vice-president for 9 1/2 years at Fort Knox National Bank, a broker/appraiser with Cato Reality Company in Radcliff, past president of Radcliff Optimist Club, past director Radcliff-Vine Grove Chamber of Commerce, where he was hospitality corps director, a cancer patient volunteer for 31 years at Ireland Army Community Hospital, president of the Fort Knox Retired Officers Association, a member of the Chapter No. 156, where he was chaplain and auditor, past member of Radcliff Rotary Club, past member of Oleke Temple, 33 and 32nd degree Mason in Washington, D.C. and was a Shriner, a charter life member of National Defense Masonic Club in Washington, D.C., and a Lay speaker for more than 24 years for the United Methodist Church.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Clara "Frankie" Reese; and grandson, Ryan Warnick.



Survivors include his four children, Renae L. (Steve) Vaughn of Maitland Florida, Rita L. (Mike) Stoddard of Clearwater, Florida, and Becky L. (Leon) Smith and Rodney L. (Debbie) Reese, all of Radcliff; 11 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren and a great-great grandson.



A memorial service is at 11:30 a.m. Friday, April 26, at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Radcliff with the Rev. Craig Taylor officiating. Burial with military honors follows in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.



Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and continues at 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.

2072 S. Dixie Blvd.

Radcliff , KY 40160

270-351-3172 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The News-Enterprise on Apr. 20, 2019

