Retired Master Sgt. Billy Gene McKinney, 69, of Eastview, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Signature Healthcare in Elizabethtown.
He was born in Elizabethton, Tennessee, to Claude Bingham and Mary Beatrice Nelson McKinney, He was a retired master sergeant, who served the nation for 21 years and he also retired from civil service at Fort Knox, where he worked as a gate guard. He was a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars and a was a Vietnam veteran. He thoroughly enjoyed fishing and shooting.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Donnie and Robert "Skippy" McKinney.
Survivors include his loving wife of 48 years, Charlotte McKinney of Eastview; a son, Jacob Benjamin (Jennifer) McKinney of Louisville; a daughter, Jodi Jeanne (Gregory) Davenport of Eastview; a sister, Carolyn (Tom) Clark of Atlanta, Georgia; and three grandsons, Jonathon Shane Nall and Derek and Dillon McKinney.
The family has chosen cremation.
Published in The News-Enterprise on May 20, 2020