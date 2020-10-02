Retired Master Sgt. Billy Slone, 70, of Radcliff, died Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown.



Mr. Slone was a native of Gary, Indiana, and the son of the late William and Ida Slusher Slone. He was a U. S. Army veteran retiring with the rank of E-8.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Brent David Slone.



Survivors include his two children, Holly Logsdon (Donnie) of Louisville and Brian Slone of Elizabethtown; a grandson, Davin Logsdon; and his sister, Debbie Slayer (Tony).



A graveside service and burial with military honors is at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.



Percell and Sons Funeral Home in Elizabethtown is in charge of arrangements.



