Retired Master Sgt. Earl B. Johnston, 79, of Vine Grove, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.



Mr. Johnston was retired from the U.S. Army and attended Vine Grove Baptist Church. He was coordinator of the local VA classic car cruises and a muscle car enthusiast, the family is requesting everyone drive their classic cars the day of the service and the day of the graveside service.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Jason and Tennie Johnston.



Survivors include his loving wife of 56 years, Frances Johnston of Vine Grove; two children, Thomas Johnston and his wife, Dawn, and Susan Wilkins and her husband, Roy, all of Vine Grove; five grandchildren, Kimberly Whitehead and her husband, Tyler, of South Carolina, Benjamin Wilkins of Vine Grove, Shane Warren and his wife, Mandy, of Tennessee, Derek Warren of Fort Knox and Matthew Wilkins of Hartford; eight great-grandchildren; two brothers, Sidney Johnston of Hayes, Virginia, and Pete Johnston of Newport News, Virginia; and a host of family and friends.



The funeral for Mr. Johnston is at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at Vine Grove Baptist Church with Brother Larry Vance officiating. A graveside service with military honors is at 2 p.m. Thursday at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.



Visitation is from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday and continues from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday at Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove.

