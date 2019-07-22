Retired Master Sgt. Frank Robertson, 88, of Radcliff, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
He was born in Atlanta, to Benjamin and Olyvia Robertson. After he served more than 20 years in the Air Force, he worked at Kraft Food Service for 20 years.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Janice Robertson; his parents, Benjamin and Olyvia Robertson; and a daughter, Deborah Myers.
Survivors include his loving children, two sons, Frank P. (Cynthia) Robertson of Georgetown and James D. Robertson of Radcliff and a daughter, Lois K. (David) Luttrell of Georgetown; six grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service with military honors is at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.
Published in The News-Enterprise on July 23, 2019